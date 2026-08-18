Kesogon maintain perfect run as Chepsaita fall in volleyball at FEASSA games

Kesogon Secondary School kept up their unbeaten form at the 2026 FEASSA Games in Morogoro, Tanzania, thrashing Tanzania’s Lumala 3-0 in girls’ volleyball to continue their bid for regional glory.

Kesogon dominated from the first whistle, winning the sets 25-3, 25-7 and 25-12 in a one-sided contest that underlined their status as one of Kenya’s strongest sides at this year’s championships.

The result was in sharp contrast to fellow Kenyan side ACK Chepsaita’s fortunes in the boys’ competition. Chepsaita, who had not dropped a set throughout the tournament coming into the match, were stunned 3-2 by Uganda’s Namugongo despite winning two sets in a hard-fought five-set thriller, ending their unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, Kenyan teams produced mixed results across other disciplines. In girls’ handball, Moi Girls Kamusinga made a winning start to their title defence, beating Nyakach Girls’ Senior School 36-25. Kawanda Secondary School also registered a commanding 53-20 victory over Kazima Secondary School, while St Joseph’s Girls Kitale suffered a 40-34 defeat to Uganda’s Gombe Secondary School, and Kibuli Secondary School fell 43-29 to Tanzania’s Diongoya.

In boys’ handball, Kenyan sides also struggled, with Matutu Memorial School going down 40-23 to Uganda’s Gombe Secondary School, and St Joseph’s Boys Kitale losing 43-35 to Wampeewo Ntaake Secondary School of Uganda.

The results reflect the increasingly competitive nature of this year’s Games, with Kenyan teams facing stiff resistance from Ugandan and Tanzanian opposition across multiple disciplines as the tournament heads into its decisive phase.