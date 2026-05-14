Liberty Kenya targets vulnerable groups with two new solutions

Liberty Kenya is seeking to expand insurance uptake in the country with new products targeting vulnerable groups in the country.

According to the firm, the two specialised health insurance products are expected to help boost low-penetration segments among the most underserved populations amid rising healthcare costs.

Liberty Kenya Managing Director Rosalyn Mugoh said the HeriAfya Seniors which has been designed to provide health cover to Kenyans above 61 years who are largely excluded from conventional cover.

“Kenya’s institutional sector has grown significantly, and the cost of healthcare has increased alongside it,” said Mugoh.

The firm says the premiums which are structured according to age bands will see retirees access among others, cancer treatment, mental health support and post-hospitalisation home care.

On the other hand, HeriAfya Juniors provides institutional health cover for children in schools, orphanages, and welfare programmes, allowing organisations to insure groups of children under a single policy.

“We identified a clear protection gap affecting two of the most vulnerable groups in society. These solutions are designed to provide practical, accessible cover where it has been missing,” she added.

The firm expects the two solutions to support consumers in easing healthcare costs which continue to strain household income as well as savings.

Liberty further backs the products to support the growth of insurance uptake in Kenya where coverage remains low at an estimated 2.2pc of the GDP.