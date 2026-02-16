Kenya commits to building tourism sector resilience

Kenya has committed to integrating robust tourism resilience mechanisms into national development frameworks.

This comes as the country posts impressive post-pandemic recovery establishing it as a global leader in tourism growth and resilience.

Speaking during the 4th Global Tourism Resilience Day Conference and Expo (GTRDCE) in Nairobi, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano called for a resilience fund and structured financing frameworks to support African countries withstand shocks, particularly in more vulnerable destinations heavily reliant on tourism.

“Africa cannot afford to build tourism growth on foundations of hope and reactive responses. We must embed resilience into our policy architecture, infrastructure investments, workforce training and community protection systems,” she said. “This requires predictable and accessible financing mechanisms that protect vulnerable destinations before crises occur.”

Miano highlighted tourism’s role in job creation and revenue generator hence the need for systematic protection from external shocks.

“When tourism collapses under crisis, it is not just visitor numbers that fall. It is workers’ salaries, families’ and small businesses’ survival, and entire communities’ dignity,” she added. “Our responsibility as leaders is to ensure these vulnerabilities are addressed before disasters strike, not after.”

According to UN Tourism’s latest World Tourism Barometer, the world recorded an estimated 1.52 billion international tourist arrivals in 2025 alone, almost 60 million more than the previous year.

Africa registered the strongest growth rate of any region with an 8pc increase in arrivals.

The three-day conference brings together over 400 delegates and 40 expert speakers from across the world to advance practical solutions for crisis-proof tourism systems.

The conference coincides with the official United Nations observance of Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17, marking the first time the UN-designated commemoration is being celebrated on African soil.

On his part, Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett who is the champion of the UN resolution establishing Global Tourism Resilience Day said the conference was founded on a transformative realization that tourism needed more than promotion and needed protection.

He noted that global consultations had revealed a shared vulnerability across destinations worldwide, underscoring that resilience is now the new currency for tourism destinations seeking stability and competitiveness.

“Resilience is the new currency for destinations, in an era of climate shocks, economic volatility, digital disruption and geopolitical uncertainty, destinations that invest in systems, partnerships and preparedness will be the ones that endure and thrive,” he said

Bartlett added that the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) has evolved into a collective global think tank, a dynamic network of centres, universities, experts, private sector partners, multilateral institutions and governments, working collaboratively to ensure resilience becomes the foundation of global tourism development, not an afterthought.

He further observed that Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, Asia, the Pacific and the Indian Ocean share exposure to climate risks, external market shifts and digital vulnerabilities, but also possess shared strengths, including strong communities, innovation under pressure and a proven capacity to rebuild.

Addressing emerging threats, he emphasized that the tourism sector must urgently confront risks such as cyberattacks, misinformation and disinformation, which can destabilize destinations within hours.

“Emerging threats such as cyberattacks, digital misinformation and disinformation can disrupt travel flows and damage destination reputations in real time. The integration of artificial intelligence, advanced data systems, cybersecurity frameworks and enhanced connectivity is no longer optional, it is critical for competitiveness, protection and the long-term sustainability of the sector,” he said.

The summit is poised to deliver a landmark ‘Resilience in Action’ Report, unveiling a sophisticated suite of new measurement indicators designed to standardize global resilience metrics.