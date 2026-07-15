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Mudavadi lauds the partnership between Kenya and France in advancing Youth Agenda

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By OPCS
4 Min Read

The partnership between Kenya and France in advancing youth agenda in the country will provide empowerment opportunities that will create jobs, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said

Mudavadi said there is renewed expression in empowering young people with education, innovation, opportunity and the freedom to transform ideas into solutions that improve lives.

The Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary was speaking at the University of Nairobi when he graced the 146th anniversary of the French National Day (Bastille Day), an occasion that also highlighted the growing partnership between France, academia and Kenya’s innovation ecosystem.

“With nearly 80 per cent of our population aged 35 and below, Kenya’s greatest asset is the talent, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of its people. Our responsibility is to create an enabling environment that empowers them to innovate, seize opportunities and realise their full potential.” noted Mudavadi.

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Mudavadi said Kenya’s young population remain at the heart of the Government’s forward-looking agenda of socio-economic transformation.

He commended the collaboration that is advancing African languages including Kiswahili, through artificial intelligence research, demonstrating that innovation can both preserve our heritage and expand our future opportunities.

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Reflecting on the Africa Forward Summit, which Kenya and France successfully co-hosted in Nairobi in May this year, Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s shared belief that Africa’s future lies in innovation, industrialisation and investment.

He noted that a significant highlight during the summit was the youth event that shaped discussions around innovation, technology, digitalization, creative economy and employment.

“It is therefore encouraging that Kenya and France have built a partnership that invests in human capital, including scientific research, technical and vocational training, entrepreneurship and cultural exchange. We are equipping young people with the requisite knowledge and skills to thrive in a technology-driven global economy.” he said.

The Prime CS pointed out at Presidents William Ruto and Emmanuel Macron’s commitment to finalize the design contract and implementation arrangements for the Engineering and Science Complex at the University of Nairobi.

Funded by the French Development Agency and both governments, the project will elevate the University as a leading hub for research and innovation in Africa.

“To the young the opportunities before you extend far beyond national borders. Your ideas, your knowledge and your enterprises have the potential to solve challenges not only for Kenya, but for Africa and the world.” Mudavadi said in his remarks.

He lauded French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet for his focused contribution to deepening Kenya-France cooperation. He said his people-centred leadership and strong engagement with young people have diversified our areas of partnership to include innovation, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

“My brother Amb. Suquet, even as your tenure comes to an end your legacy will continue to inspire future collaboration between our countries.” Mudavadi noted.

“Kenya values its enduring friendship with France and remains committed to deepening a partnership that delivers tangible benefits to our people while advancing shared prosperity.” he added.

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