Viwandani MCA, two others deny robbery charges

Viwandani Ward MCA Aaron Kang’ara Wangare, his personal assistant Kepha Muiyoro Wanjiru and Nairobi County official Zablon Kirima Mwangi have all denied robbery with violence charges after being arraigned at Makadara Law Courts.

The prosecution alleges that the trio robbed three people of cash and other valuables during an incident in Donholm on June 26 this year.

Police investigations into the incident led to the arrest of the suspects before the case was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which approved the charges.

The case has attracted attention because it involves an elected MCA, his personal assistant, and a county official.

After taking plea, the court released each of the accused persons on a bond of Ksh1M or an alternative cash bail of KSh500,000.

The case will proceed to hearing with the prosecution expected to table evidence in support of the robbery with violence charges.