County News

Viwandani MCA, two others deny robbery charges

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Viwandani Ward MCA Aaron Kang’ara Wangare, his personal assistant Kepha Muiyoro Wanjiru and Nairobi County official Zablon Kirima Mwangi have all denied robbery with violence charges after being arraigned at Makadara Law Courts.

The prosecution alleges that the trio robbed three people of cash and other valuables during an incident in Donholm on June 26 this year.

Police investigations into the incident led to the arrest of the suspects before the case was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which approved the charges.

The case has attracted attention because it involves an elected MCA, his personal assistant, and a county official.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

After taking plea, the court released each of the accused persons on a bond of Ksh1M or an alternative cash bail of KSh500,000.

The case will proceed to hearing with the prosecution expected to table evidence in support of the robbery with violence charges.

Kigumo coffee farmers embrace modern technology
AG Justin Muturi says tree planting key to mitigating climate change
MPs hear pleas for recognition, funding of APBET schools in informal settlements
Mandera County Referral Hospital unveils modern dental unit
Suspect in murder, robbery incident nabbed in Siaya
Illegal structures blocking drainage systems at Kagio market demolished to prevent floods
NTSA launches county road safety committees to reduce fatalities
Health experts warn of possible resurgence of polio
Ministry signs pact to boost quality education in 3 Counties
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Mudavadi lauds the partnership between Kenya and France in advancing Youth Agenda
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Mudavadi lauds the partnership between Kenya and France in advancing Youth Agenda
County News NEWS
Judiciary to step up fight against gender-based violence – Koome
Local News NEWS
Kenya condoles with Qatar over former Emir’s death
International News
The missing infrastructure behind Africa’s green century
OPINIONS

You May also Like

County News

Jomvu MP condemns evictions, vows to support constituents in land tussles

County NewsNEWS

Ilako Mututa school receives donations after dormitory fire

County News

Registrar of societies accused of causing wrangles within SUPKEM

County NewsNEWS

Speaker Wetang’ula urges MPs to uphold integrity in IEBC selection

Show More