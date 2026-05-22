Mola earns maiden call up as Shujaa braces for HSBC Sevens World Championship

National rugby Sevens head coach Kevin ‘Bling’ Wambua has named Victor Odhiambo Mola into the the squad that’s set to play in the two legs of the HSBC Sevens World Championship slated for Vallaolid on May 29th-31 and in Bordeux scheduled 5th-7th June.

Mola earned his maiden national team call up after an impressive performance in last years national rugby sevens circuit.

“Injury kept Mola out of SVNS 2, but we are happy to have him now. He is agile, quick, and can give the team the X factor. We ask him to be patient and make the best out of his inclusion,” said Wambua.

Chrissant Ojwang who missed the action in Hong Kong makes a return from an injury and replaces Gabriel Ayimba who will miss the two legs over school commitments.

Another key inclusion is the return of speedy Patrick Odongo who has recovered from the injury sustained in Hong Kong in time for the two final legs.

Mola is part of the 13-member squad that will be seeking to better their 7th place finish during the first leg in Hong Kong.

‘’We have had a very good 10-day camp at Kasarani focusing heavily on attack, defence, speed and situation awareness,” remarked Wambua.

“We’ve analysed our performances, especially moments like the South Africa quarterfinal loss in Hong Kong, and worked on improving our decision-making in key moments. The boys now have better clarity and understanding of the opponents we’ll face and we believe we are better prepared.”

co-captain George Ooro struck a confident tone ahead of the trip.

“We’re going to man up and give everything for the badge,” said Ooro.

Fellow co-captain Samuel Asati added: “We’ve had enough transition time from Hong Kong into these final two legs. The team is growing together well and everyone understands what is required.”

SportPesa Head of Marketing Senorine Wasike backed the team to finish the season strongly.

“We are proud to continue supporting Shujaa as they head into the final stretch of the HSBC SVNS Championship. We believe this team has the character and quality to compete and make us return to the very top where we belong,” she said.

The team departs for Spain on Sunday, May 24 evening.

Kenya Rugby Union Chairperson, Harriet Okach, reminded the team of the task at hand: “Our collective job is to finish inside the top eight of the 12 World Championship teams. We believe in you and we are certain we’ll be back to HSBC SVNS 1 for 2027,” she said.

In Valladolid Kenya has been drawn in Pool A alongside South Africa, Australia and Great Britain.

The team departs for Spain this Sunday.

Shujaa Squad:

George Ooro, Samuel Asati, Kevin Wekesa, Dennis Abukuse, John Okoth, Vincent Onyala, Nygel Amaitsa, Patrick Odongo, Festus Safari, Chrisant Onjwang, David Nyangige, Brian Tanga and Victor Odhiambo Mola.