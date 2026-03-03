County NewsNEWS

Laikipia: Nderitu Muriithi declares interest to vie for second term

Kenya Revenue Authority Board Chairperson Nderitu Muriithi

Kenya Revenue Authority Board Chairperson Nderitu Muriithi has declared his interest in running for Laikipia gubernatorial seat for a second term.

Muriithi who served as the second Governor of Laikipia has publicly declared that he will be in the race come next year opening a race with Laikipia East Mp Mwangi Kiunjuri, Former Women Representative Cate Waruguru among others.

Speaking at Tiamamut in Laikipia North the Chairman, however, noted that he is in government to stay calling on residents to continue supporting the government for development.

Laikipia North MP Sarah Korere said that the constituency will support a governor who will prioritize security issues in the region that has been hit by a wave of insecurity from neighbouring counties.

The sentiments were echoed by Laikipia MP Jane Kagiri who urged the residents of Laikipia to unite and shun tribal politics that will segregate the region.

