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It’s all systems go as Kenya hosts Africa Forward Summit

Temporary traffic disruptions are expected during the summit, which will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC)

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
2 Min Read
Kenya and France are jointly hosting the summit

It is all systems go as Kenya hosts the inaugural Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi on Monday, May 11th and 12th May 2026.

More than 30 African Heads of State and Government, over 4,000 delegates, and approximately 2,500 global business leaders, investors, innovators, development partners, and policy actors from across Africa, France, and the wider international community are expected to attend the two-day conference.

Co-chaired by President William Ruto and French President Emmanuel Macron, who is currently in the country, the summit will focus on economic development, financial reform, energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, and youth innovation, with an emphasis on equal partnerships.

The event builds on evolving Africa–France relations and highlights Kenya’s role as a continental hub for innovation and diplomacy.

The President spent much of Sunday hosting several Heads of State at State House. A key highlight was a joint press conference with President Macron, centered on strengthening Kenya–France strategic cooperation for shared prosperity.

Held under the theme “Africa Forward: Africa–France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth”, the Summit is expected to mark a significant turning point in Africa–France relations, anchored on a renewed framework of parity, innovation, co-investment, and practical implementation.

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Major roads closed

Meanwhile, temporary traffic disruptions are expected during the summit, which will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Major roads scheduled for closure starting midnight include City Hall Way, Parliament Road, Harambee Avenue, and Taifa Road.

The closures are expected to affect traffic flow along Mombasa Road, Lang’ata Road, Thika Road, Limuru Road, Kiambu Road, and within the Nairobi Central Business District.

The National Police Service said it is working with relevant agencies to ensure smooth traffic flow and the successful conduct of the event.

“All motorists are urged to be patient, strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations, and follow the guidance of officers stationed along the affected routes. Strict action will be taken against any person found violating traffic rules,” it stated.

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