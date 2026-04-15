Kenya unveils payment gateway to boost tourism earnings

The government has unveiled TouristTap, a digital payment platform, aimed at easing transactions for visitors and boosting revenue collection across Kenya’s tourism ecosystem.

The new platform which links users debit cards with local payment channels such as mobile money used mostly by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the sector is expected to offer seamless transactions and boost earnings.

Speaking on Wednesday during the launch, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said the innovation as a timely solution that will enhance convenience, transparency, and efficiency in the sector.

“Today, we take an important step towards a more connected, innovative and globally competitive tourism sector,” said Miano.

TouristTap addresses long-standing payment challenges faced by tourists, particularly in informal settings where card payments are often not accepted.

“Every touch point of a visitor’s journey, from airport to accommodation, from park entry to local markets will become smoother, more modern and user-friendly,” she added.

Miano emphasized that tourism remains a key pillar for growth, noting that the sector contributed an estimated Ksh 500 billion to the economy and supported some three million jobs both directly and indirectly last year.

The platform will enable the government to capture more accurate data on tourist spending, particularly within the informal sector, thereby informing policy and economic planning.

“This innovation will boost our economy significantly and position Kenya as a modern, tech-driven economy,” said Regina Ombam, Principal Secretary for Trade.

According to Craft Silicon Chief Executive Officer, Kamal Budhabhatti, the platform allows tourists to use their smartphones to make payments by simply tapping their bank cards which is captured via the app allowing users to pay via mobile money platforms such as M-Pesa or directly to bank accounts.

“A tourist will download the app on their phone, tap their card on the device, and complete transactions instantly,” said Budhabhatti.

Lasts year, Kenya recorded 7.9 million visitors out of which international tourists were 2.7 million while domestic tourists were 5.2 million.