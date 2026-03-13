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Kenya Industrial Estates appoints Nelson Kwamini as Managing Director

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

The Board of Directors of Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) has announced the appointment of Nelson Kwamini as the new Managing Director, following a competitive recruitment process conducted by the Public Service Commission.

Before his appointment, Kwamini served at the Kenya Water Institute (KEWI) under the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Sanitation as Director of Research, Strategy and Business Development.

He brings extensive experience, having previously worked at Co-operative Bank, Sidian Bank, and the Universities Fund, where he served as Director of Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships.

Speaking during the announcement, Susan Mang’eni, Principal Secretary in the State Department for MSMEs Development, welcomed Kwamini to Kenya’s vibrant MSME ecosystem, noting that the sector remains central to the implementation of the Government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

“Kenya Industrial Estates plays a critical role in advancing Kenya’s ambition to grow the manufacturing sector’s contribution to GDP to 20 pc by 2030. By supporting manufacturers and cottage industries with financing of up to Ksh 20 million, the institution remains a key pillar in nurturing local enterprise, promoting industrial growth, and creating jobs across the country,” she said.

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Speaking during the handover ceremony, Kwamini expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to lead the institution at a time when the country is prioritising manufacturing and MSME growth as engines of economic transformation.

“This appointment comes at a pivotal moment in delivering Kenya’s manufacturing promise. I look forward to working closely with the Ministry, the Board, and stakeholders across the ecosystem to strengthen Kenya’s manufacturing base and empower more MSMEs to scale and thrive,” he said.

Kenya Industrial Estates (KIE) is a State Corporation and Development Finance Institution (DFI) under the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.

The institution’s mandate is to promote entrepreneurship and industrialisation by providing medium- and long-term development finance of up to Ksh 20 million to indigenous MSMEs, as well as supporting enterprise incubation across the country to facilitate business survival, growth, and competitiveness.

 

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