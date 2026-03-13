Pajari wins Safari Rally day 2, as Solberg maintains a slender lead

Sammi Pajari of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team led his team mates in complete dominance of Day 2 action at the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha as Oliver Solberg maintained a slender lead heading into Saturday action.

Pajari, navigated by Marko Salminen, won 4 of the 7 stages on card in day 2 competition on Friday after the Camp Moran 2 stage was cancelled due to the deteriorated condition of the roads caused by heavy downpour.

The Finish claimed victories in Kengen Geothermal 1 and 2, Kedong 1 and Mzabibu 2, with Sebastien Ogier winning the other three stages: Loldia 1 and 2 and Kedong 2.

Friday’s result saw Solberg’s lead cut to only 1 second ahead of Ogier as the action headed into day 3 on Saturday.

“I tried my best. It was really slippery again,” Solberg said. “We are back to zero now with Seb, so we will see what he does. I have had a fight with him before this year, and I’m leading 1-0… we will go again tomorrow.” said Solberg



Solberg still leads after day two with 1:33:50.2, followed by Ogier and last year’s champion Elfyn Evans and Pajari in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Karan Patel in a Skoda Fabia car competing in WRC 2 is the best-placed Kenyan, moving up to 14th, while Aakif Virani is placed 18th.



The action resumed on Saturday with a total of 122.72 km to be covered through six stages of Soysambu, Elementaita and Sleeping for the morning loop before repeating the stages in the evening session.