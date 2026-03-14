No Supreme Court crisis ahead of 2027 polls, Lenaola assures Kenyans

As Kenya steadily marches toward the high-stakes 2027 General Election, Supreme Court Judge Justice Isaac Lenaola has moved to calm growing public anxiety over the state of the country’s apex court, firmly assuring Kenyans that there will be no judicial crisis at the Supreme Court despite recent vacancies and speculation over possible exits.

In remarks likely to ease national concern over the preparedness of the judiciary ahead of the next electoral cycle, Justice Lenaola said the Supreme Court remains stable, functional and capable of handling any constitutional and electoral disputes that may arise in 2027, dismissing fears that the court could be weakened by recent developments.

Speaking during the official launch of the School of Law and Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme at Zetech University’s Mang’u Campus in Juja, Kiambu County, Lenaola addressed widespread concern triggered by the death of Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, reports surrounding Justice Njoki Ndung’u’s appointment process to the International Criminal Court (ICC), and claims that Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was preparing to retire.

Justice Lenaola made it clear that Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu is not retiring, contrary to speculation that has dominated sections of the media and public discourse.

He said Mwilu will remain at the helm alongside her colleagues and is expected to be part of the Supreme Court bench that will oversee and determine key disputes linked to the 2027 General Election.

“There is no judicial crisis at the Supreme Court. Kenyans should not be worried. The court is stable and fully able to perform its mandate,” said Justice Lenaola.

He further disclosed that the vacancy left by the late Justice Ibrahim will be filled by May, assuring the country that measures are already in place to ensure the court remains fully constituted in good time before the next electoral season gathers momentum.

On the question of Justice Njoki Ndung’u’s reported move to the ICC, Lenaola clarified that the process is not automatic and remains subject to a lengthy international appointment procedure.

He added that even if Justice Njoki were eventually to leave, the Supreme Court would still retain six judges, enough to continue hearing and determining matters without interruption.

Lenaola reminded Kenyans that during the last General Election, the Supreme Court handled the highly sensitive presidential petition with only five judges, yet it still discharged its constitutional duty.

“Even with Justice Njoki absent, the bench would remain with six judges. During the last General Election, we were only five,” he said.

His remarks come amid growing national debate over whether vacancies at the Supreme Court could create uncertainty ahead of the 2027 elections, especially given the court’s central role in settling presidential election disputes and other weighty constitutional matters.

Zetech Launches Law School

The event also marked a major milestone for Zetech University, which officially launched its School of Law and unveiled its Bachelor of Laws degree programme, a move expected to widen access to legal education and nurture a new generation of legal minds.

Zetech University Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Margaret Njuguna said the new law school was designed to address gaps in legal training while responding to the demands of a changing professional landscape.

She said the pioneer intake has already enrolled 15 students.

“This law school will help fill an important gap and offer programmes that respond to market demand and the changing realities of the legal profession,” said Prof. Njuguna.

A representative from the Commission for University Education (CUE) said the commission had taken great care before licensing the programme, emphasizing that legal training must now evolve beyond the traditional framework.

He noted that the old law curriculum has been reviewed and aligned with the age of artificial intelligence and modern technology, ensuring students are prepared for an increasingly digital legal environment.

“We were very keen when licensing this programme. The traditional curriculum has been checked and adjusted to fit the advent of AI and technology,” the official said.

With the 2027 elections already shaping national conversations, Justice Lenaola’s reassurance is likely to offer relief to many Kenyans who view the Supreme Court as the final guardian of electoral justice and constitutional order.