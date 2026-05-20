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Boost to local economy as tarmacking of key roads surges in Tharaka Nithi

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
4 Min Read
Caption: An aerial shot of Chuka-Kathwana Road which was recently completed, easing movement and connectivity in Tharaka Nithi County

Property dealers and other players in the commerce industry in Tharaka Nithi are beaming with hope as upgrading to bitumen standards of key roads is set to open up the region to investors.

Citing the recently completed tarmacking of Chuka-Kathwana Road and the ongoing construction of a section linking Chuka Technical and Vocational College with Chuka Town, industry players exuded confidence, saying things are looking up.

Eustas Mwambia, a real estate and property agent based in Chuka Town, said the ongoing road projects and the expansion of the college are breathing new life into the sector, citing a sharp rise in land rates amid a construction boom.

He said he bagged a deal immediately when his client saw the ongoing road construction near a parcel of land he was selling to him. He spoke during recent interviews with locals who were elated at the completion of the 7-kilometre road.

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“Actually, when I was coming, I was telling my client that there is a challenge with the road but upon arriving here, I was having a double advantage because the road was bad  but the same road is now smooth, it is now good,” said Mwambia.

“I was telling my client to look at the road equipment. I was very delighted,” he said, adding that he had taken his client to view a property near Chuka Technical Institute. “I was able to show the tractors and the lorries that are on the way and again I was able to show my client the hostels that the government is building in the place, which was my client who is interested,” he stated.

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The Chuka-Kathwana Road enhances connectivity within the larger Tharaka Nithi, linking various trading centres with the county headquarters in Kathwana.

According to Mwambia, property owners are set to reap big from the ongoing infrastructure development that President William Ruto’s administration is leveraging to spur economic growth and development from the grassroots upwards.

 

Eustas Mwambia, a property dealer based in Mt Kenya region said the ongoing infrastructure development will open up Tharaka Nithi County noting that investors are already showing keen interest.

 

“So, I want to thank the government, actually when I was with my driver and colleague, agent, we were actually reflecting on the projects that the government is doing in Tharaka Nithi, that is the two roads connecting Chuka Technical Institute and the one for the County Headquarters and then we were reflecting on the Affordable Housing that the government is doing in Chuka Town,” he appointed out.

Citing the ongoing reconstruction and realignment of Nithi Bridge, Mwambia heaped praise on President Ruto and Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, saying that they have spread the national cake fairly across the country.

“I want to tell you kazi inafanyika ground. Mimi mwenyewe nimeingia ground na nikapata mambo iko sawa sawa so I want to appreciate the government of the day (There is development happening in the grassroots and the future is good,” he affirmed.

“I want to appreciate the pushing that the Deputy President is doing for the projects in Tharaka Nithi; I want to appreciate  President Ruto for the projects he has initiated for the short period he has been in government,” he added.

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