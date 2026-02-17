Kenya launches National Carbon Registry, strengthening climate action, carbon markets

Kenya has launched an online carbon registry, a major step in the country’s climate governance that will also strengthen participation in the international carbon markets.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya National Carbon Registry (KNCR), the Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change & Forestry Deborah Barasa noted that the move brings all climate action; whether stored in our soils, mangroves, or generated through clean energy into one transparent, accountable national system, eliminating double counting and guarantees that one ton of carbon equals one verified ton of credit.

“For years, our carbon market resembled an unmapped frontier. Innovation thrived, communities worked tirelessly to protect ecosystems, but we lacked a single, trusted national ledger.” She remarked.

Adding that: “Without such a system, a single ton of carbon could be claimed twice, undermining our credibility in international markets. Communities at the frontline of conservation often received little, while the true value of our “Hewa Kaa” leaked away through opaque arrangements. We were often asked: “Is this carbon credit real? Does the government back it?” Without a Registry, we were wealthy in assets but poor in proof.”

Digital heartbeat

The CS said the launch of underscores the government’s commitment to establishing transparent, credible, and

accountable systems that enable the country to fully harness opportunities presented under Article 6 of the Paris

Agreement, while safeguarding national interests and advancing sustainable development.

She noted that KNCR gives Kenya’s green economy a digital heartbeat.

“With the launch of the Kenya National Carbon Registry, we give Kenya’s green economy a digital heartbeat. From

today, Kenya is no longer a spectator in international carbon markets. We step forward as architects of our own climate destiny.” Noted CS Barasa.

Legal backbone

The launch builds on major reforms, including the 2023 amendments to the Climate Change Act and the subsequent gazettement of Carbon Markets Regulations in 2024. These reforms established the legal and institutional foundation for a regulated and transparent carbon market ecosystem.

Speaking at the same forum, Environment and Climate Change Principal Secretary Dr. Festus Ng’eno underscored that Kenya’s Carbon Credits are sovereign and should be guarded in the Constitution.

“Kenya’s Carbon Credits are Sovereign! And are to be guarded jealously by the Kenyan Law and it’s Constitution.” He noted.

Over the past three years, Kenya has systematically built a comprehensive framework encompassing policy guidance, legal foundations, and institutional capacity and appointed a Designated National Authority (DNA), and established regulatory structures to ensure oversight and accountability.

The PS said, DNA is domiciled at the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), saying he will serve as the “single window” for all carbon market transactions, ensuring operational clarity and investor confidence.

“The Designated National Authority, domiciled at NEMA, is operational heart. I want all stakeholders to view the DNA as the “Single Window” to Kenya’s carbon market. It is the “the first stop” and “the last stop” for every project developer.”

He encouraged all project developers and investors to embrace the digital transition and partner closely with the government.

“As we operationalize this Registry, we are digitizing our core processes and migrating all existing projects to the platform to ensure full transparency.”