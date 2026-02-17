RugbySports

SJAK condemns attack on female journalist Rackiel, wants action against the perpetrator

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) has condemned last Sunday’s brutal attack on a female journalist, Ruckiel Odikor, while covering the HSBC Rugby SVNS 2 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

SJAK has already engaged with different stakeholders, among them the event organisers, the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), and the relevant security agencies, to establish the facts and safeguard the victim.

“SJAK strongly condemns the physical handling and intimidation directed at our members in the course of duty. This statement therefore serves not only as a response to a single incident but as a broader advisory on media safety across all sporting events in Kenya. “the statement read

The Association has also expressed its concern about growing acts of hostility towards journalists covering sporting events, including intimidation, obstruction of coverage, confiscation of equipment, and physical harassment.

“Journalism is not a crime, and a sports venue must never become a place of fear for accredited media professionals. We appreciate the cooperation so far shown by the Kenya Rugby Union and the security apparatus, and we are jointly working toward a swift resolution. “The statement further states

Okidor was harassed and assaulted by the security officer, causing bodily injury and damage to her equipment in last Sunday’s incident

