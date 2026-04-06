Kenya National Youth and Cadet Chess Championship in Mang’u High School attracts 8,000 players

Over 8,000 chess players are competing at the Kenya National Youth and Cadet Chess Championship at the Mangu High School in Kiambu County.

The three-day event has attracted players from different regions who are competing in 12 categories.

The championship also serves as a selection process, with top players being chosen to represent Kenya in international chess competitions, beginning with the African Youth Chess Championships in Kampala, Uganda, next month.

Among the standout participants is Chinua Denge, a 15-year-old student from Lenana School, who has already secured two victories in the preliminary rounds, earning him two points. His ambition is to qualify for international representation.

“I have won two of my games and therefore I have amassed points so far. Going forward I would like to get six points in order to qualify to the next level. My motivation is being on top of my game and getting a ticket to represent Kenya in the coming international competitions,” Denge shared.

Bernard Wanjala, president of Chess Kenya, highlighted the importance of international exposure for Kenyan players as the nation strives to develop International Masters.

“We have played two rounds in the opening day so far and we are using this championship to get the national champions and to select the players who will carry the national flag in a number of international events. We expect that Kenya will maintain its dominance in the competition.”

The leading 11 players will move on to the play-offs, where a round-robin format will determine the best players.

The top three players in each category will earn a place on the national team.