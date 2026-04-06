Iron Ladies and TBM Health crowned football champions as Betika BingwaFest season 2 concludes

Iron Ladies and TBM Health emerged as the national football champions of the Betika BingwaFest Season Two, clinching the women’s and men’s titles respectively at the finals held at Kinoru Stadium on Sunday, April 5.

Both teams were awarded KSh 1.5 million for their victories, while the runners-up, Macmillan Ladies and Al Azizia, received KSh 750,000. Teams finishing in third place in both categories took home Ksh 400,000.

In the women’s final, Iron Ladies triumphed over Macmillan Ladies with a 1-0 win, thanks to Mourine Lihanda’s decisive goal in the 80th minute.

The men’s final saw TBM Health overcome hosts Al Azizia 4-3 in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

Al Azizia initially led with Abdullah Siraj’s goal in the 24th minute, but Mourice Ngoye equalized for TBM Health in the 56th minute, leading to the penalty shootout, where the Nyanza region team prevailed.

“The impact of Betika BingwaFest has been tremendous. This second edition has been a great success, significantly benefiting grassroots teams, who have participated in large numbers. As a federation, we commend Betika’s efforts in making this tournament successful,” stated FKF Chairman Nairobi West Branch Chairman Bernard Omondi.

In rugby, Kiambaa Women secured the women’s title by defeating Jackals Women 26-13, while Menengai Oilers narrowly beat KEMU Pitbulls 5-0 to claim the men’s title.

Both rugby champions received KSh 1.5 million, with Jackals Women and KEMU Pitbulls earning KSh 750,000 as runners-up, and third-place teams receiving KSh 400,000.

After the match, Menengai Oilers Captain Collins Okoth expressed that the team entered the tournament with the determination to advance further after missing the finals last year.

“Our goal was to win. Last year, we didn’t reach the finals, so this time we prepared thoroughly and remained focused throughout the tournament to achieve that goal,” Okoth said.

In the 3×3 basketball competition, BCG successfully defended their title by defeating Basket Bros 20-14 in the men’s final, while Hookies claimed the women’s title with an 18-16 win over Aces.

BCG and Hookies each received KSh 750,000, with Basket Bros and Aces earning KSh 400,000 as runners-up.