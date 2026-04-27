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Kenya poised for trade gains as China opens export market access

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

Kenya is expected to benefit from expanded access to Chinese market, with agricultural and processed exports set to become more competitive, according to Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan.

The development a symposium co-hosted by the two countries under the theme “Zero-Tariffs, Infinite Opportunities” in a bid to deepen economic ties.

Guo said products such as tea, coffee, avocados and other processed goods are among those expected to reach the Chinese consumers under more favourable conditions.

“We call on businesses to seize this opportunity. China remains committed to working with Kenya to deliver tangible outcomes and build a stronger, more dynamic partnership,” said Ambassador Guo.

She said China currently grants zero-tariff treatment to 53 African countries with diplomatic ties, a policy she described as evidence of Beijing’s commitment to high-level opening up and mutually beneficial partnerships.

“Zero-tariff is more than a policy, it is a driver for industrialisation, value addition, and job creation, supporting Kenya’s development priorities,” she said.

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Discussions at the forum focused on standards, certification, logistics, and cross-border e-commerce aimed at unlocking the full potential of the policy.

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