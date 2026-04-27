Gor Mahia heels dug in as FKF PL title run-in looms

Gor Mahia Fc is confident of winning the 2025/26 Football Kenya Federation Premier League following their 1-0 win over title rivals AFC Leopards opening a 6 point lead with 5 matches to go.

For their hard earned victory against title challengers and sworn rivals AFC Leopards on Sunday club patron Eliud Owalo feted the club Ksh.1 Million challenging the squad to win the domestic title and emulate the 1987 Caf Confederations Cup winning squad.

‘’We did request you to win the league for us this time round so that we take part in CAF champ[ions league and if you do that you will make us pround so that we get back to champions league and replicate the fete that the 1987 did’’ remarked Owalo.

However before then, Gor Mahia will have to navigate their remaining 4 fixtures with utmost caution beginning with 4th placed Kakamega Homeboyz this weekend……..

‘’And I want to advise you to take one game at a time don’t think of the five matches. Our game is in Kakamega this weekend plan for it like you did against AFC plan for the next one and win it’’Owalo quipped.

Meanwhile the club also received donation of 75,000 from the kit sponsors Plascon while Mashemeji derby goal scorer Alpha Onyango was awarded Ksh.25,000 for his display.

With less than 5 matches to go Gor Mahia leads the grid with 61 points while AFC Leopards is placed second with 55 points while defending champions Kenya Police Fc lie distant third 13 points adrift.