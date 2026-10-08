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Duale assures Kenya is safe, open amid imported Ebola case

Kenya’s laboratory network has tested 268 samples, with a turnaround time of approximately six to 12 hours to support timely public health interventions.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
4 Min Read
EBOLA
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

Kenya remains safe, open and vigilant following confirmation of an imported Ebola case involving a traveller from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), who died on 6 October 2026, Health Cabinet Secretary has said.

The CS gave the assurance during a high-level engagement with members of the Diplomatic Corps, international organisations and development partners where he provided an update on Kenya’s preparedness measures and ongoing response, noting that one imported case is not evidence of widespread transmission in the country.

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The Cabinet Secretary reiterated that Kenya remains open for travel, tourism, trade and investment, and urged the international community to base its decisions on verified epidemiological information and established public health principles rather than speculation.

“The response continues to be guided by verified epidemiological information, scientific evidence and established public health protocols. The National Incident Management System has been operational since May 2026, with national and county emergency response structures on high alert,” said Duale.

He noted that surveillance has been intensified at health facilities and in communities, supported by rapid response teams investigating alerts and monitoring potential threats.

“A total of 4,971 health workers have been trained in Ebola preparedness and response. Screening continues at 15 Points of Entry, where more than 652,000 travellers have been screened,” noted Duale.

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Following confirmation of the case and in line with the directive of President William Ruto, Duale noted that Kenya intensified contact tracing and response operations.

So far, 57 contacts have been accounted for 23 passengers, four crew members and other individuals linked to flights operated by the aircraft, including cleaners noting that those identified are under appropriate monitoring and management.

According to the Health CS, the Government has designated isolation, treatment and quarantine facilities with a combined capacity of 241 beds, with additional capacity being operationalised in priority areas.

Kenya’s laboratory network has tested 268 samples, with a turnaround time of approximately six to 12 hours to support timely public health interventions.

The response has been supported by the mobilisation of infection prevention and control supplies and personal protective equipment.

“This includes 1,000 sets donated by the World Health Organization and 6,000 provided by the Government of India, alongside resources committed by the Government of Kenya. Further support has come from WHO, the United States Government, IGAD, Africa CDC and other development partners,” he said.

He welcomed continued collaboration and coordinated support from international partners, particularly in field operations, logistics, commodities, surge capacity, community engagement, patient referral and dedicated transport.

Further, Duale said Kenya is also maintaining close coordination with the DRC and Uganda as part of regional preparedness and response efforts.

He said the response remains focused on early detection, safe isolation, rapid testing, comprehensive contact tracing and decisive action.

The meeting brought together senior Government officials, diplomatic representatives, international organisations, development partners and aviation sector leaders.

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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