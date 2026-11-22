Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani has announced that the fresh sub-division and titling of the former Lungalunga Ranch will be done as per the size of parcels of land the residents own not the five acres as indicated by a section of Government officials.

Speaking during the official of Opening of Nalepo Community School at Kasemeni in Mwereni Ward ,Kwale County Governor Fatuma Achani said that the fresh land survey will factor in the residents interests by ensuring that no resident is deprived of his ancestrol land during the exercise.

Achani indicating that the size discrepancies, printing mistakes, and the residents receiving parcels smaller than expected were caused by a section of land officials and action has been taken against them by authorities

“I want to make it clear here as the Governor of Kwale the former Lungalunga Ranch will be subdivided and allocated to the residents as per the pieces of land they own not the Uniform Five acres announced by a section of leaders”Achani Noted.

The 156,000-acre Lungalunga Ranch was earmarked for subdivision and allocation to the local community after its lease expired in 2022 with 26,000 title deeds issued by President William Ruto to residents across six ranches in Lunga Lunga Constituency—including Lunga Lunga, Mwereni, Kanana, Mkono wa Ndugu, Gombato, and Anzwani—on September 28, 2026.

Achani further called on the residents to support the new land survey assuring the residents that their grievances and survey errors will be addressed in the new exercise.

“I want to urge the residents to stay calm, and cooperate with authorities as the state addresses land measurement errors and allocation disputes and no one will receive less than what they expect as per their size of land”Achani Said.

The County Boss indicated that the titling program by President William Ruto is aimed at resolving decades-old land uncertainty and restoring tenure security for the people of Kwale.

Achani urged residents to report any discrepancies or disputes through official government channels rather than politicizing the process.