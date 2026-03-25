Local News

First Lady Rachel Ruto urges safe digital access for learners

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Kenya is stepping up efforts to ensure children access digital technology in a safe and inclusive environment, First Lady Rachel Ruto has said.

Speaking during a meeting of First Ladies convened by Melania Trump, Mrs Ruto noted that digital tools are now deeply embedded in the daily lives of Kenyan learners.

“Kenyan children are discovering a love for coding and digital art through their gadgets. They are creating animations, designing apps, composing music, and sharing their work with the world,” she said.

With mobile phone access in Kenya now reaching over 90 percent of households and internet penetration steadily rising, the First Lady observed that technology is no longer a distant concept but an everyday reality shaping how children learn, create, and connect.

“The question is no longer whether technology will shape our children. It is how it will empower them safely, equitably and meaningfully,” she said.

The First Lady pointed to ongoing policy and structural interventions aimed at guiding the country’s digital transformation.

Koome urges new NLC chairperson, commissioners to uphold Constitution
Council of Governors women caucus launches G7 Strategy in New York
Kenya launches kidney transplant services at KUTRRH with two successful surgeries
Koskei asks Parliament to deal with anyone ignoring summons

These include the rollout of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025-2030, aligned to Kenya’s long-term development blueprint, Vision 2030, which seeks to promote innovation while ensuring inclusivity and accountability.

She added that digital literacy has already been integrated into the national curriculum, supported by nationwide programs equipping teachers with the skills required for a rapidly evolving classroom.

At the same time, the government is scaling up the distribution of digital devices in schools and investing in connectivity through nationwide infrastructure projects.

Through her office, the First Lady has been championing programs aimed at deepening access, including the distribution of devices and the introduction of robotics training, particularly in girls’ schools, where the next generation of innovators is beginning to take shape.

However, she cautioned that increased access must be matched with stronger safeguards.

“We are also strengthening child protection through the Children’s Act,” she said, citing ongoing efforts to regulate online content and enhance protections for young internet users.

She further indicated that systems such as the Kenya Education Management Information System are helping to drive more informed, data-led decisions across the education sector.

The First Lady outlined four priorities: expanding equitable access to digital learning, integrating artificial intelligence responsibly, strengthening online safety frameworks, and supporting the broader ecosystem around the child, including teachers, parents and communities.

“As First Ladies, we stand at a unique intersection where policy meets people. We see the realities behind the data, and it is from this place that we must lead,” she said.

Politicians inciting violence in Homa Bay must stop, Mbadi says
Government begins nationwide school safety inspection
Kenya-Poland partnership to boost food production
President Ruto calls for bold action in tackling climate change
President Ruto: Value addition, agro-processing key in catalyzing economic growth
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Third contingent of Kenyan police officers return from Haiti mission
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Third contingent of Kenyan police officers return from Haiti mission
Local News
Three arrested over violent robbery in Ngong, firearm recovered
County News
Morocco’s big strides in becoming a football empire
Football Sports
Kalasha Awards unveil this year’s nominees
Entertainment Film

You May also Like

HealthLocal News

Top cardiologist challenges corporates to sponsor needy students

Dorcas Gachagua. Photo/Courtesty
Local NewsNEWS

Detention centre to be set up in Kandutura, Laikipia to reform youth

Local NewsNEWS

Health officials tour facilities to boost Mpox readiness as 300,000 travelers screened

Local NewsNEWS

Dorcas Oduor takes the helm as Kenya’s first female AG

Show More