First Lady Rachel Ruto urges safe digital access for learners

Kenya is stepping up efforts to ensure children access digital technology in a safe and inclusive environment, First Lady Rachel Ruto has said.

Speaking during a meeting of First Ladies convened by Melania Trump, Mrs Ruto noted that digital tools are now deeply embedded in the daily lives of Kenyan learners.

“Kenyan children are discovering a love for coding and digital art through their gadgets. They are creating animations, designing apps, composing music, and sharing their work with the world,” she said.

With mobile phone access in Kenya now reaching over 90 percent of households and internet penetration steadily rising, the First Lady observed that technology is no longer a distant concept but an everyday reality shaping how children learn, create, and connect.

“The question is no longer whether technology will shape our children. It is how it will empower them safely, equitably and meaningfully,” she said.

The First Lady pointed to ongoing policy and structural interventions aimed at guiding the country’s digital transformation.

These include the rollout of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025-2030, aligned to Kenya’s long-term development blueprint, Vision 2030, which seeks to promote innovation while ensuring inclusivity and accountability.

She added that digital literacy has already been integrated into the national curriculum, supported by nationwide programs equipping teachers with the skills required for a rapidly evolving classroom.

At the same time, the government is scaling up the distribution of digital devices in schools and investing in connectivity through nationwide infrastructure projects.

Through her office, the First Lady has been championing programs aimed at deepening access, including the distribution of devices and the introduction of robotics training, particularly in girls’ schools, where the next generation of innovators is beginning to take shape.

However, she cautioned that increased access must be matched with stronger safeguards.

“We are also strengthening child protection through the Children’s Act,” she said, citing ongoing efforts to regulate online content and enhance protections for young internet users.

She further indicated that systems such as the Kenya Education Management Information System are helping to drive more informed, data-led decisions across the education sector.

The First Lady outlined four priorities: expanding equitable access to digital learning, integrating artificial intelligence responsibly, strengthening online safety frameworks, and supporting the broader ecosystem around the child, including teachers, parents and communities.

“As First Ladies, we stand at a unique intersection where policy meets people. We see the realities behind the data, and it is from this place that we must lead,” she said.