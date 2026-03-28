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President urges diplomats to translate Kenya’s potential into tangible partnerships

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
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President William Ruto has urged Kenyan ambassadors and high commissioners to effectively communicate the country’s strengths abroad, stressing that diplomatic missions must convert opportunities into real, measurable benefits for Kenya.

“As Kenya’s ambassadors, you are called to present to the world the full breadth of Kenya’s potential, telling our story with conviction and translating that promise into partnerships that deliver real, tangible benefits for the people of Kenya,” President Ruto said during the opening of the 19th Ambassadors and High Commissioners Conference in Nairobi.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi added that diplomats must highlight Kenya’s leadership on the regional and global stage, noting that President Ruto serves as Chair of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and is a leading voice on climate action.

“This is a position that elevates Kenya’s influence and provides a strategic platform to advance Kenya’s national, regional, and international interests,” Mudavadi stated.

Speaking at the same event, Equity Group Holdings Managing Director and CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, emphasized that Kenyans must take the lead in investing in their own country to ensure that returns remain domestic, driving job creation, wealth, and economic stability.

“I’m glad that foreign investors continue to see Kenya as a strong and attractive destination. Their confidence in our economy is important.” he said.

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He highlighted that infrastructure alone cannot drive growth and challenged Kenyans to save, noting that strong domestic savings are critical for national development. He also cited partnerships with Trade Connect and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat as initiatives facilitating trade, providing financing, and removing barriers for Kenyan entrepreneurs.

“Our foreign missions are critical in promoting exports and attracting investment. By partnering with our diplomats and equipping them with the right tools, the results will be reflected in foreign currency inflows, job creation, and wealth generation for Kenyans,” Dr. Mwangi added.

The push for economic diplomacy follows Kenya’s recent launch of two digital trade platforms, BiasharaLink and Deal House, designed to transform African embassies into active hubs for cross-border commerce under AfCFTA.

Unveiled in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the 39th African Union Summit, the platforms aim to close Africa’s “trade execution gap,” where more than 3,500 monthly trade inquiries received by African embassies rarely translate into actual deals.

BiasharaLink allows missions, exporters, and investors to capture, structure, and track trade opportunities, while Deal House validates, matches, and connects opportunities to financing for execution.

The initiative also targets SMEs and women-led businesses, providing structured access to financing and cross-border trade opportunities, signaling a shift from policy ambition to results-oriented economic diplomacy.

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