Photos: DP Gachagua interacts with locals in his Mathira Village

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Sunday morning at his Mathira home in Nyeri County took an early morning walk at the edge of Mt Kenya.

He interacted freely and heartily with the locals. He later visited his farm which is blooming with green maize, and inspected his dairy cattle project. This was his reflection after the walk:

“I woke up early this morning to connect with nature at the egde of Mt Kenya Forest where I was born and brought up. It also accorded me the opportunity to inspect the ongoing works on the Marua-State Lodge Road.

The Deputy President was pleased that farmers will have a bumper harvest after rains were witnessed in different parts of the country.

“I was excited to touch base with my village mates and catch up with the village gossip,” he said.