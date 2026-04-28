AfricaCounty NewsHealthInternational NewsNEWS

Kenya to host Africa CDC Eastern Africa Regional Centre in Nairobi

Christine Muchira/Release
By Christine Muchira/Release
2 Min Read

Kenya has signed a framework agreement with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention to establish the Eastern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre in Nairobi, positioning the country as a key hub for regional health security.

The agreement was presided over by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale, who said the Centre will serve 14 Member States and strengthen coordination, preparedness, and response to public health emergencies across Eastern Africa.

The signing took place during the inauguration of the High-Level African Health Leadership Ministerial Committee (AHLMC), co-chaired by Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya, on the sidelines of the World Health Summit Regional Meeting 2026 in Nairobi.

Established in early 2026 under the African Union, the AHLMC is expected to drive reforms aimed at building resilient and equitable health systems, reducing reliance on external financing, and accelerating investment in sustainable health infrastructure across the continent.

The development signals a growing shift by African countries towards greater ownership of health solutions, including strengthening Africa CDC’s role in continental health security, advancing the operationalisation of the African Medicines Agency, and scaling up local pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Kenya continues to advance its Universal Health Coverage agenda through the Social Health Authority, with a focus on reducing out-of-pocket expenditure and improving access to essential health services.

CA refutes claims of internet shutdown
13 die in grisly accident on Sotik-Kericho highway
Be patient with President Ruto, Gachagua urges Kenyans
Oparanya,Gakuya on EACC radar over graft

The high-level session brought together senior leaders including Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf (virtually), Nigeria’s Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate, and Egypt’s Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, among other delegates.

Kenya strengthens ties with US FDA to enhance pharmaceuticals regulations 
Public institutions directed to replace old number plates with new generation plates
Cabinet approves religious sector reforms to curb exploitation
MPs approve appointments of CS Beatrice Moe, AG Dorcas Oduor
Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales awards exceptional volunteers at Wikimania 2025
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article JSC begins Supreme Court Judge recruitment interviews
Next Article ‘Dear Mama’ price reduced following heated debate between author, retailer
- Advertisement -
Latest News
NSSF eyes private equity investment in diversification plans
Business Local Business
“I’m firm, not domineering”: Makori vows to uphold Constitution in Supreme Court interview
Local News NEWS
Methamphetamine haul intercepted at JKIA
County News NEWS
Churchill includes “All My Enemies Are Suffering”, “Donjo Maber” in must-hear Kenyan hits
Entertainment Music

You May also Like

Local News

ICT officer arrested for demanding bribe to alter varsity student’s grades

Local NewsNEWS

Winners of First Lady Mazingira Awards to be feted 10th October

AfricaInternational News

Morocco and Nigeria to roll out the Atlantic Gas Pipeline

Local NewsNEWS

President Ruto directs ministries to cut budgets by 10pc

Show More