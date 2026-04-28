JSC begins Supreme Court Judge recruitment interviews

The Judicial Service Commission has commenced the recruitment process to fill in the vacancy of at the Supreme Court.

This follows the death of the late Supreme Court Judge Mohamed Khadhar Ibrahim in December 2025.

Among the candidates appearing before the panel on Tuesday are Ann Waceke Makori, alongside Justices Katwa Kigen and Joseph Sergon, who will each face questioning as part of the vetting process.

Justice Francis Tuiyott and Justice Mohamed Warsame have been scheduled to face the panel on Wednesday.