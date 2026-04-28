‘Dear Mama’ price reduced following heated debate between author, retailer

‘Dear Mama’ by author Kinyanjui Kombani will retail at KSh. 890 at Kibanga Books, a KSh. 110 decrease from the store’s previously set price.

This decision by the two parties follows a very public and heated debate over the book’s pricing. Kibanga Books was selling the book at KSh. 1000 before the exchange.

The dispute, which played out on social media, began after Kombani publicly questioned the retailer’s pricing of his title, arguing it was marked significantly higher than expected.

Replying to a tweet by Kibanga Books advertising the book at KSh. 1,000, Kombani replied: “How are you telling me I don’t have info and yet (1) I am the author, (2) I also sell the books myself, (3) Everyone else – including TBC and Nuria – sells this book at 750/-. Oxford recommends it at 750/. Note, I have reached out to you guys before because of exorbitant pricing.”

He went on to explain that while he could not dictate their pricing, he did not want to be associated with it.

“For years I’ve been complaining about your pricing for my books,” Kombani continued. “I can’t tell you what to price your stock, but if you overprice my books, don’t tag me – I don’t want to look like I am part of the rip off.”

In subsequent tweets, the author raised concerns about affordability and access, sparking widespread debate among readers, writers, and industry stakeholders about how products are priced in Kenya.

In response, Kibanga Books defended its pricing structure, citing standard retail considerations such as distribution, operational costs, and margins.

“For now, we only sell at KShs1,000,” Kibanga Bookstore’s handle on X responded, urging Kombani to consult his publisher. “Inquire with Oxford how much they distribute it at?”

However, the back-and-forth quickly gained traction online, with many users weighing in on the broader issue of whether Kenyan literature is becoming inaccessible to its primary audience due to rising costs.

‘Dear Mama’ retails as a Grade 10 Autobiography approved by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

As of Monday evening, however, Kombani said that the two parties had taken the discussion offline and had come to an agreement.

“After a round of offline discussions and documentation review, and in the spirit of moving forward, Kinyanjui Kombani and Kibanga Books have agreed that: 1. All documents have been VERIFIED and confirm that Kibanga is purchasing books from the publisher legitimately. 2. The copies at the store are also confirmed as genuine. 3. Going forward, ‘Dear Mama’ will retail at 890/-, a price that acknowledges the author’s concerns while recognising the realities of running a genuine bookstore supporting Kenyan authors and our collective stories,” Kombani wrote.

In agreement with Kombani’s statement, Kibanga Books reposted the statement, further adding that the two would host a joint event.

“This opens up KKombani and Kibangabooks to work together for joint campaigns, including an in-house session when KK is in Kenya to promote Kenyan Literature.”

While it remains unclear whether the adjustment was directly influenced by the online discourse, the outcome has been widely interpreted as a win for readers advocating for more affordable books and transparent pricing models.