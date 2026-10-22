Kenya, UK enter aviation security pact to cut duplication of roles

Air passengers travelling between Kenya and the United Kingdom are set to experience faster processing following the signing of an agreement on aviation security.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the recognition of Aviation Security Measures will see baggage arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports exempted from repeat security screening.

Speaking during the signing of the deal in Bristol, Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika said at the agreement is an important milestone in strengthening aviation security and building mutual confidence in the systems of both countries.

“This agreement is a significant step in strengthening Kenya’s aviation competitiveness. By recognising each other’s aviation security measures, we are reducing unnecessary duplication, facilitating smoother passenger and baggage connections, and reinforcing the confidence that underpins safe international air travel,” said Mbaika.

Besides streamlining baggage transfers and reducing duplication in security procedures, the agreement will further support reliable passenger connections while maintaining aviation security standards.

The MoU builds on the Kenya–UK Security Compact signed in 2025 which provides a framework for cooperation in addressing shared national, regional and global security challenges.

“Coupled with the lessons drawn from our engagement with Bristol Airport, we are advancing our ambition to make JKIA a more efficient, passenger-focused and competitive regional aviation hub, supporting the growth of tourism, trade and investment,” added Mbaika.

The UK Director General for Aviation, Maritime and Security at the UK Department for Transport Ashley Ibbett, reaffirmed the UK Government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared priorities in aviation security.

The Kenyan delegation also undertook a two-day knowledge exchange visit to Bristol Airport to benchmark against international best practices in aviation security, operational planning and airport management.

The agreement comes as Kenya advances the modernisation of JKIA while strengthening the operational capacity of its airports.

Aviation ministry said the improvements are central to Kenya’s ambition to reinforce its position as a regional aviation hub, attract greater passenger and airline connectivity, and strengthen the contribution of aviation to tourism, trade and investment.