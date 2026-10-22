BusinessLocal Business

Kenya, UK enter aviation security pact to cut duplication of roles

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
PHOTO | KAA

Air passengers travelling between Kenya and the United Kingdom are set to experience faster processing following the signing of an agreement on aviation security.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the recognition of Aviation Security Measures will see baggage arriving at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports exempted from repeat security screening.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Speaking during the signing of the deal in Bristol, Aviation and Aerospace Development Principal Secretary Teresia Mbaika said at the agreement is an important milestone in strengthening aviation security and building mutual confidence in the systems of both countries.

“This agreement is a significant step in strengthening Kenya’s aviation competitiveness. By recognising each other’s aviation security measures, we are reducing unnecessary duplication, facilitating smoother passenger and baggage connections, and reinforcing the confidence that underpins safe international air travel,” said Mbaika.

Besides streamlining baggage transfers and reducing duplication in security procedures, the agreement will further support reliable passenger connections while maintaining aviation security standards.

The MoU builds on the Kenya–UK Security Compact signed in 2025 which provides a framework for cooperation in addressing shared national, regional and global security challenges.

Boeing in takeover talks to buy parts supplier
KCB Group shareholders to pocket Ksh 6.4B in dividends
Solar mini grid lifts veil of darkness in Bondo’s Mageta Island 
Jaguar says it has no plans to build cars in the US

“Coupled with the lessons drawn from our engagement with Bristol Airport, we are advancing our ambition to make JKIA a more efficient, passenger-focused and competitive regional aviation hub, supporting the growth of tourism, trade and investment,” added Mbaika.

The UK Director General for Aviation, Maritime and Security at the UK Department for Transport Ashley Ibbett, reaffirmed the UK Government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing shared priorities in aviation security.

The Kenyan delegation also undertook a two-day knowledge exchange visit to Bristol Airport to benchmark against international best practices in aviation security, operational planning and airport management.

The agreement comes as Kenya advances the modernisation of JKIA while strengthening the operational capacity of its airports.

Aviation ministry said the improvements are central to Kenya’s ambition to reinforce its position as a regional aviation hub, attract greater passenger and airline connectivity, and strengthen the contribution of aviation to tourism, trade and investment.

Kenya to host 13th Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Symposium
Firms will hesitate to invest in US after raid – S Korea president
SMEs told to tap partnerships to access international fashion market
Transforming agrifood systems as a solution to climate crisis
CISCO partners with ICTA in digital learning program
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Bus driver charged over fatal Awasi crash that killed two TUM students
Next Article Mudavadi urges reform for global institutions to enhance public trust
- Advertisement -
Latest News
First Ebola contacts set to return home Sunday
Local News
Ethiopian marathoner Ruti Aga banned for six years for Anti doping rule violation
Athletics Sports
Mudavadi urges reform for global institutions to enhance public trust
County News
Bus driver charged over fatal Awasi crash that killed two TUM students
County News

You May also Like

BusinessLocal Business

Section of sacco leaders oppose merger in proposed law

Housing construction
BusinessLocal Business

Completed number of affordable housing units down by half

BusinessLocal Business

Sakaja confirms plans to tap into ADB multi-billion funding resources

BusinessLocal Business

Government launches digital labs in Embu

Show More