BusinessLocal Business

CA publishes new mobile termination rates lowering call charges

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
3 Min Read
PHOTO | File

Kenyan consumers using mobile or fixed lines are expected to witness reduced call charges after the Communications Authority published new termination rates for the next four years.

Effective March 1, 2026, telecommunication service providers are expected to gradually lower call termination rates from the current Ksh 0.41 per minute to a maximum of Ksh 0.37 per minute by February 28, 2027. This follows the expiry of the two years the current rate had been applied per the recommendations of the 2022 Telecommunications Network Cost Study, according to CA Director General David Mugonyi.

“Following the expiry of the termination rates on February 28, 2026, the Authority has established a glide path for a period of four (4) years, effective from March 1, 2026 to February 28, 2030, which progressively transitions Kenya’s termination rates toward the cost-efficient levels in line with global trends,” said Mugonyi.

Telcos are expected to lower the Mobile Termination Rate (MTR) and Fixed Termination Rate to Ksh 0.35 by February 2028, Ksh 0.33 in 2029 and to Ksh 0.30 per minute by February 28, 2030.

Call termination charges involve the amount consumers on one network pay to connect to another network while making voice calls.

According to Mugonyi the interconnection is an essential component of telecommunication regulation as its pricing and access framework can be used as a barrier to entry and expansion, thereby impeding competition.

New digital ID cards safe and secure, state affirms
Kenya, EU kick off implementation of EPA trade deal
Stima Sacco members set for Ksh 4B payout
PwC Australia splits business after tax leak scandal

“Moreover, high interconnection rates are associated with high retail tariffs,which negatively impact affordability of ICT services and reduce consumer welfare,” he noted.

CA said the new rates considered the need to strike a balance between promotion and investment, consumer protection and the prevailing economic and market environment and regional and global best practices.

The authority said the new rate will affect local voice traffic, with operators also open to negotiating interconnection rates which are lower than the set cap.

Data by the CA indicates tha total domestic voice minutes stood at 29.9 billion with the average on-net and off-net call durations being 1.9 and 1.3 minutes, respectively.

Mugonyi said the authority will take further review of MTR/FTR after attaining Ksh 0.30 to ensure they are aligned with new and emerging issues, cost and competitive conditions.

 

How to Build a Sustainable Business Model
Traders urge politicians to maintain peace 
Kenya Power unveils plan to accelerate electric cooking
China’s lithium-ion battery output up 68 percent in Jan-April
African airlines post 38pc rise in traffic for 2023
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article FKF Machakos county launches Capt Irene Ndanu Soccer Summit
Next Article Senate Speaker calls for legislative efficiency, stronger oversight in 5th Session
- Advertisement -
Latest News
PS Bitok urges Senate to prioritise child-friendly ECDE centres, harmonise teachers’ terms
Local News NEWS
Gov’t allocates Ksh3.2B to connect 33,000 households to power in Nakuru
Local Business
Chepngetich and Langat claim 10,000m victories in Kapsabet
Athletics Sports
Senate Speaker calls for legislative efficiency, stronger oversight in 5th Session
Local News More

You May also Like

BusinessInternational Business

EAC heads hold talks on status of integration of the Community

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya engages key markets to lower tariffs on horticulture exports

Nicholus Mudungwe.
Local Business

Unlocking Africa’s Leather Potential

BusinessLocal Business

ILAM Fahari IREIT exits NSE’s main trading segment

Show More