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Bus driver charged over fatal Awasi crash that killed two TUM students

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
1 Min Read

A bus driver has been charged with causing the deaths of two Technical University of Mombasa students in a road accident that occurred on August 7, 2026, along the Ahero-Awasi Highway in Kisumu County.

Jotham Murumba Wanjala was charged with 12 counts, including two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, leading to the deaths of Evance Odiwour Otieno and Rooney Owek Gakumba, contrary to Section 46 of the Traffic Act.

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He also faces 10 counts of driving without due care and attention under Section 49(1) of the Traffic Act, relating to injuries sustained by 10 passengers in the accident.

Wanjala, who appeared before Nyando Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Evelyn Makungu Onzere, denied all the charges.

According to the prosecution, Wanjala drove the bus at a speed and in a manner that endangered the public before losing control and veering off the road.

The court granted Wanjala a bond of Ksh500,000, with no alternative cash bail.

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The case will be mentioned on November 5, 2026.

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