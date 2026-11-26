More than 1,000 delegates from 80 countries have converged at Olkaria in Naivasha for the 3rd Annual Sustainable Energy Conference to discuss progress in green energy development and explore opportunities to address existing gaps in the sector.

The three-day conference, themed Powering Africa in the Green Industrial Revolution, has brought together stakeholders from the energy, finance, government and private sectors to explore investment opportunities and partnerships aimed at accelerating the transition to sustainable energy.

Speaking during the conference, KenGen CEO Engineer Peter Jenga said the company has identified several potential renewable energy projects currently undergoing feasibility studies, which are expected to inject additional megawatts into the national grid.

Jenga said the projects include a 42.5-megawatt solar power plant, an 8.6-megawatt Gogo hydroelectric power project and an 80.3-megawatt geothermal power plant.

“We have already completed the assessment of EPC contractors for a 42.5-megawatt solar power plant. We are also completing the assessment for the Gogo hydro power plant, which will generate 8.6 megawatts,” said Jenga.

He added that the company is exploring small hydro-power opportunities across the country to address challenges associated with reliance on conventional hydro-power generation.

One of the identified sites is in Webuye, where preliminary assessments indicate the potential to generate 26 megawatts of electricity.

The company is also considering wind energy development in Marsabit, which Jenga says has the potential to generate approximately 1,000 megawatts, with an initial 200-megawatt project being considered.

Meanwhile, Canada has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Kenya’s energy transition through investment, technical cooperation and technology transfer.

Canadian High Commission Head of Cooperation Sophie Grace said Canada is keen to explore opportunities in Kenya’s energy sector, including nuclear energy and drilling technologies.

She noted that Canada’s extensive experience in energy production could help Kenya strengthen its capacity and position itself as a regional energy exporter.

“We would really like to help support Kenya to move into becoming a large exporter in the region, and that is one of our goals in this collaboration,” said Grace.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Director of Economic Regulation and Strategy Dr John Mutua called for stronger public-private partnerships to mobilise investments and accelerate the implementation of viable energy projects.

Mutua said collaboration with private investors remains critical in achieving Kenya’s energy transition while ensuring consumer protection and sustainability in the sector.

“As we work towards energy transition and ensuring that Kenya is powered with renewable energy, we hope to match the needs of investors while protecting consumers and ensuring a sustainable energy sector,” he said.

The discussions come as Kenya pursues its ambition of transitioning to a predominantly renewable energy-powered economy by 2034, with strategic partnerships, increased investment and technology transfer expected to play a central role in achieving the target.

The three-day conference is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to strengthen international cooperation, identify investment opportunities and develop strategies to accelerate Africa’s green industrial revolution.