The Government is stepping up efforts to address youth unemployment by expanding access to workplace experience and strengthening pathways into employment, with the Public Service Commission (PSC) engaging private sector employers to create additional internship opportunities for young graduates.

The engagement is expected to complement the Government’s planned recruitment of 50,000 interns into public institutions from January 2027, following President William Ruto’s announcement during this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret.

PSC Chairperson Francis Meja said discussions with private sector players had already begun, with the Commission hoping employers would take on an additional batch of interns.

“We have already begun engaging the private sector, which is the largest single employer. Discussions are ongoing, and we are hopeful that by January, employers will also onboard another batch of interns,” he said.

The initiative forms part of the Government’s broader youth employment agenda, which seeks to equip young people with practical skills and experience while improving their prospects of entering the labour market.

Meja said internships provide an important link between education and employment by allowing graduates to apply their academic knowledge, develop professional skills and demonstrate their capabilities in real working environments.

The case for expanding placements is underscored by the high number of graduates seeking opportunities. Meja noted that the existing public service internship programme had been constrained by limited funding, with the National Treasury providing approximately KSh2 billion annually to support about 8,000 interns.

Demand, however, far exceeds the available opportunities. In the most recent recruitment exercise, the PSC received approximately 41,000 applications for 8,000 advertised internship positions, leaving thousands of applicants without placements.

Private sector participation would increase the number of available placements while giving businesses an opportunity to identify and nurture emerging talent. Employers would also be able to assess interns’ skills, work ethic and suitability for different roles before making recruitment decisions.

Meja said the programme could help build a pipeline of work-ready candidates for both public and private sector institutions, particularly as employers increasingly seek graduates with practical competencies and an understanding of workplace demands.

The planned recruitment of 50,000 interns into the public service is expected to provide a foundation for expanding the initiative. Meja said the programme could grow further as institutional capacity increases and private sector participation takes shape.

By extending internship opportunities beyond government institutions, the proposed expansion would expose graduates to a wider range of industries and professional environments, supporting the Government’s efforts to narrow the gap between education and employment.

The proposed private sector placements remain subject to ongoing consultations with employers.