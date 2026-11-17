Procurement and supply chain management professionals in public offices have been urged to ensure Kenyans get value for money in goods and services acquired by the government.

Principal Secretary for Public Investments and Asset Management Cyrell Odede warned that poorly managed assets risk becoming a financial burden rather than generating public value.

Speaking during the opening of the fifth Kenya Institute of Supply Management (KISM) National Dialogue Conference on Procurement and Supply Chain Management in Mombasa, Odede said the government’s public investment and asset portfolio was valued at Ksh 4.9 trillion as of June 30, 2025, with the bulk of the investments held through state corporations.

He cautioned that the value of public assets should not be measured by their monetary worth alone, but by the services and returns they generate for citizens.

“An asset on a register that does not produce a service is not wealth. It is a cost. A public investment is only as valuable as the service or returns that it delivers to Kenyans,” he said.

He said the government was harmonising asset registers across ministries, departments and agencies to establish a comprehensive record of public assets, including their location, condition and productivity.

The PS identified the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system as a key tool in strengthening accountability, standardising prices and creating reliable digital records of government purchases.

Meanwhile, KISM Chairperson Jennifer Njiru said the institute was pursuing legal and professional reforms aimed at strengthening ethical conduct, accountability and standards within the procurement profession.

She said the proposed Supplies Practitioners Management Regulations, 2026, developed in collaboration with the Attorney-General and the Kenya Law Reform Commission, would introduce a common framework for professional standards and discipline.

KISM Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Matiba said procurement and supply chain management had become a strategic instrument in translating government policies, budgets and development priorities into tangible outcomes for citizens.

He said the profession must move beyond focusing on expenditure levels and instead demonstrate what the country achieves through public spending.

Matiba noted that Kenya’s development priorities, including job creation, strengthening local enterprises and accelerating economic growth, depended heavily on efficient procurement systems.

He said procurement professionals had a critical role in strengthening public confidence, improving fiscal discipline, promoting sustainable development and enhancing the country’s economic competitiveness.