BEIJING, Nov. 25 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the joint space exploration by astronauts from China and Pakistan is a vivid embodiment of the deep-rooted friendship between the two countries.

It marks another important achievement in bilateral cooperation, Xi said while exchanging congratulations with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on the joint spaceflight mission.

In the message, Xi said that he was glad to learn of a Pakistani astronaut’s successful entry into space aboard a Chinese Shenzhou spaceship for the first time, making him the first foreign astronaut to inhabit China’s space station.Xi extended his warm congratulations to the Pakistani government and people, as well as to astronauts and space professionals from both countries on behalf of the Chinese government and people.Xi noted that China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners, saying that the friendship between the two countries has remained rock-solid and unbreakable since diplomatic ties were established 75 years ago.

Emphasizing that China’s space station is an ark of peace, friendship and cooperation, Xi said that China stands ready to work with Pakistan and other countries to advance the peaceful use of outer space, deepen international space cooperation, and improve global governance in outer space, to ensure that outer space exploration delivers greater benefits to the humanity.

For his part, Zardari expressed profound appreciation to the Chinese government and the brotherly Chinese people on behalf of the Pakistani government and people.He said the historic space cooperation between Pakistan and China and the first Pakistani astronaut entering China’s space station come as the two countries commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Such cooperation demonstrates China’s remarkable progress in space science and technology, its firm commitment to the peaceful use of outer space, and the significance of building a community with a shared future for humanity, Zardari said, adding that it will further strengthen bilateral friendship, and promote the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a higher level.