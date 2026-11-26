The High Court has lifted interim orders that barred the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) from implementing guidelines on the expanded scope of practice for community oral health providers.

In orders issued on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Milimani High Court Judge Patricia Nyaundi lifted conservatory orders granted on August 11, 2026, which had temporarily stopped the Council from implementing the disputed regulatory guidelines.

The ruling followed a hearing in a petition filed by Dr. Kahura Mundia, the Kenya Dental Association (KDA) and another petitioner against the KMPDC, the Cabinet Secretary for Health and other parties.

Justice Nyaundi directed that an application dated November 16, 2026, be heard through written submissions, with the petitioners given 14 days to file their arguments.

The respondents and interested parties were also directed to file their submissions within 14 days of service.

The matter will be mentioned on March 1, 2027, to confirm compliance with the filing directions and issue further directions.

The dispute centres on regulatory guidelines concerning the scope of practice for community oral health providers, which the Kenya Dental Association has opposed.

The association has raised concerns over the proposed expansion of professional roles beyond qualified dental surgeons, arguing that the changes could compromise patient safety and professional standards.

In August, the association obtained interim conservatory orders blocking the KMPDC from implementing the contested decisions pending further proceedings in the case.

With the interim orders now lifted, the parties will proceed with written submissions as the court considers the issues raised in the petition.