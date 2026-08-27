Kenya, US review health cooperation framework

Kenya and the United States have reviewed the progress of their health cooperation, with discussions focusing on the sustainability of supported health programmes and preparations for the next phase of the partnership.

The discussions took place during the sixth Joint Health Cooperation Framework Steering Committee Meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga.

Among the issues discussed were the transition of supported health programmes to government leadership, financing and risk mitigation. The two sides also discussed preparations for the next phase of their cooperation.

The meeting brought together senior representatives from the Kenyan and US governments, including US Deputy Chief of Mission Ms. Carla Bernini and Head of the Project Management Unit Dr. Mohammed Abdi Sheikh. Representatives from the Council of Governors, the National Treasury and technical partners also attended.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to a strong health partnership that is aligned with Kenya’s priorities and supports the long-term sustainability of the country’s health system.