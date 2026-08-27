County NewsNEWS

Kenya, US review health cooperation framework

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read
Medical Services PS Dr. Ouma Oluga chairs the sixth Joint Health Cooperation Framework Steering Committee Meeting to review progress in implementing the Kenya–United States Government Health Cooperation Framework.

Kenya and the United States have reviewed the progress of their health cooperation, with discussions focusing on the sustainability of supported health programmes and preparations for the next phase of the partnership.

The discussions took place during the sixth Joint Health Cooperation Framework Steering Committee Meeting, chaired by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Among the issues discussed were the transition of supported health programmes to government leadership, financing and risk mitigation. The two sides also discussed preparations for the next phase of their cooperation.

The meeting brought together senior representatives from the Kenyan and US governments, including US Deputy Chief of Mission Ms. Carla Bernini and Head of the Project Management Unit Dr. Mohammed Abdi Sheikh. Representatives from the Council of Governors, the National Treasury and technical partners also attended.

Both governments reaffirmed their commitment to a strong health partnership that is aligned with Kenya’s priorities and supports the long-term sustainability of the country’s health system.

Mali, Algeria sign pact with Russia on peaceful use of atomic energy
Houthi missile hits US-owned container ship in Yemen
PS Kisiangani hails impact of bottom-up economic agenda
“You are not untouchable” CS Murkomen vows to deal with leaders fueling violence
Morocco pledges to increase imports of Kenyan tea, coffee
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Ruto: Rights violations during 2024 protests must be investigated
Next Article Kenya positions itself as regional pharmaceutical production hub
- Advertisement -
Latest News
South Nyanza Sugar Company (Sony) revival breathing new life into Awendo economy
County News NEWS
Sugar millers given seven-day notice to pay farmers for delivered cane
Business Local Business
Kenya positions itself as regional pharmaceutical production hub
County News Health
Ruto: Rights violations during 2024 protests must be investigated
Local News

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Heroes Council and Presidential awardees commit to advance women empowerment, peace efforts

Local News

Kenya to inaugurate embassy in Rabat to strengthen ties with Morocco

Local News

Kenya deepens global climate role as Ruto launches African HQ for Adaptation Centre

County News

Gov’t defends move to send nurses abroad

Show More