Government to expand public service internship programme to 50,000

The Government plans to increase the number of positions under the Public Service Internship Programme from 8,000 to 50,000 effective January 2027.

Speaking during when he met with the Ministry of Public Service, Human Capital Development and Special Programmes, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei noted that the expansion seeks to give more young people an opportunity to translate their academic training into practical work experience.

The expansion follows a Presidential Directive aimed at creating more opportunities for young Kenyans to gain practical work experience, develop professional skills and improve their employability.

“Our young people need opportunities to put their training into practice, gain work experience and build their careers,” said Koskei.

Through these placements, more young Kenyans will work alongside experienced public officers, learn from mentors and serve citizens.

The skills they gain will help them find employment or start businesses of their own, in line with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The meeting explored how to strengthen human resource management and accountability across the Public Service so Kenyans receive timely and efficient services.