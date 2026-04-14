Sports

Brazil establishes National Sports Week to promote health and social inclusion

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Annual celebrations scheduled around 23 June aim to encourage physical activity, education and community engagement across all age groups.

Brazil has officially introduced a National Sports Week, a new initiative designed to encourage physical activity and highlight the role of sport in promoting health, education and social inclusion, reports Agência Brasil.

The annual celebrations will take place during the week surrounding 23 June, which is already recognised as the country’s National Sports Day. The initiative aims to strengthen public awareness of the physical, mental and social benefits of sport while fostering a culture of active and healthy lifestyles.

According to the new law, the commemorative week will be organised by public authorities in partnership with educational institutions, sports organisations and civil society entities. These stakeholders will collaborate to deliver a wide range of activities intended to engage communities nationwide.

The programme of events is expected to include sporting competitions, public debates, awareness campaigns, educational initiatives and practical activities that encourage participation in physical exercise. Emphasis will be placed on demonstrating how sport contributes to improved quality of life, social cohesion and personal development.

The legislation also highlights the importance of inclusivity, stipulating that all initiatives should cater to people of every age group and recognise the diversity of sporting disciplines. By promoting equal access to sport, the government aims to strengthen community ties and support healthier lifestyles across the population.

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The establishment of National Sports Week reflects Brazil’s broader commitment to leveraging sport as a tool for sustainable development and social wellbeing. The initiative is expected to mobilise communities across the country and inspire greater participation in physical activity, reinforcing sport’s role as a unifying and transformative force in society.

Courtesy/ BRICS TV

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