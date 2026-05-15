Kenyan music streaming users to get glimpse at personal music history

Streaming giant Spotify is celebrating 20 years of sound, discovery and culture with the launch of ‘Spotify 20: Your Party of the Year(s)’, a new mobile-only in-app experience that gives listeners a personalised look back at their music history on Spotify.

This feature is available to eligible users in Nigeria and Kenya, Spotify 20 turns each listener’s journey into a nostalgia-filled celebration, revealing the songs, artists and milestones that have defined their time on the platform.

Through the experience, listeners can discover personalised insights, including:

Their first day on Spotify

The total number of unique songs they have listened to

Their first streamed song

Their all-time most-streamed artist

Their All-Time Top Songs playlist, featuring their top 120 tracks, complete with play counts

Each data story comes with a share card at the end of the experience, making it easy for fans to save their results, send them to friends, or share them across social platforms.

For listeners in Nigeria and Kenya, it offers a new way to revisit the songs that have soundtracked everyday moments, major milestones and cultural shifts.

“Spotify has always been about making listening personal. With Spotify 20, we’re giving fans in Nigeria and Kenya a chance to look back at the artists, songs and moments that have shaped their journey with us. It’s a celebration of discovery, nostalgia and the communities that form around music,” says Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Managing Director for Spotify in Africa.

This is part of the global celebration of the streamer’s 20th anniversary, which also highlights the platform’s all-time most-streamed content.

Globally, the top three most-streamed artists of all time are Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny and Drake.

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is the most-streamed album, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is the most-streamed song, followed by Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You”.

The most-streamed podcast globally is ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, and the most-streamed audiobook among Premium subscribers is Sarah J. Maas’s “A Court of Thorns and Roses”.

As part of the celebration, global playlists highlighting defining eras, movements and cultural shifts from the past two decades will also be included.