Kenya’s emphatic start at Africa para cycling Championship

Kenya started their campaign with an outright victory in the Africa Para-Cycling Championships in Abuja, Nigeria, where they won 3 Gold and 3 bronze medals.

Samuel Mwangi was the toast of the day with 2 gold medals in the Men’s individual pursuit and 200m Sprint C3 classification events for limb impairments.

Visually impaired Anthony Mugwanja and his sighted guide Njaga Gathura rode to victory too in the men’s individual pursuit B before they settled for the bronze in the tandem Sprint B event.

His compatriot Ann Nekesa won two bronze medals in the Women’s Individual Pursuit B and Tandem Sprint B events, sight guided by Julia Miringu.

Nekesa won another silver to cap an emphatic day for team kenya at the ongoing championship.

The Championship is a qualifier and ranking event for both the Commonwealth Games and the Los Angeles Olympic Games.