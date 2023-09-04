Kiambu County Aquatics association commits to supporting development of swimming in Mt Kenya

The newly elected Kiambu County Aquatics Association has reiterated its commitment of advocating for the growth and development of swimming activities in the entire central part of Kenya.

Speaking on Saturday at Zetech University following a successful elections during the 2023 Annual General Meeting,the office bearers vowed to work together for the betterment of interests of young swimmers in the region.

The event also doubled up as the ceremony for the conclusion of the 2022/2023 swimming season, marking an end of hotly contested campaign which saw Woodcreek School and Super Marlins dominate school and club category respectively.

Speaking during the event, Deputy Governor of Kiambu County Aquatics Association and Technical Committee Chairman Gideon Kioko expressed his satisfaction with the season.

“The 2022/2023 season has been relatively fair for KIAMBU swimming, where we have been able to run a number of successful galas, attracting a substantial number of schools and clubs.The association proudly hosted the first inaugural intercounty event, which drew over 1500 entries and over 700 athletes.” he stated.

One of the association’s key goals is the professional development of its member coaches. To achieve this, a series of clinics and training programs have been incorporated into their calendar to ensure coaches and swimmers stay up-to-date with the sport’s developments.

“The focus remains on the development of aquatics activities, raising standards in management and administration of galas, and prioritizing grassroots swimming and the welfare of coaches and athletes” added Kioko

Kiambu County has been actively involved in organizing the Private and International Preparatory Schools Sports Association (PIPSSA) Swimming Championships bringing together a host of participants for the recommended age groups for the individuals and teams.

The invitational championships, which are conducted in compliance with Kenya Aquatics Federation rules have had no qualifying times- all events being swum on a heat-declared basis, with seeding done using times from the team database.

Ex-Corporal and County Public Relations Officer Nesmas Mbati disclosed plans for the new office to expand the association’s reach, attract new schools, and promote inclusive swimming competitions.

“In the next 100 days, our office will endeavor to bring on board at least 10 new private Schools and five new public schools to compete in our gala. The one and only public school to participate during the season was Mugumoini primary school whose participation fees was waivered as a corporate social responsibility of Kiambu County Aquatics Association.We shall also endeavour to search for sponsorship for the proposed Kiambu county swimming team to travel to international swimming competitions.We are also seeking to have the first inclusive swimming competition in Kenya where pupils who are visually impaired, deaf, physically challenged and those with special needs will be prioritised” read part of his statement

Among those who were elected include Stanley Kaberu(Governor), Dr Douglas Okatso(Secretary), Monica Wanjiku( Athlete Representative) and Joseph Ndungu(Public Schools Representative).