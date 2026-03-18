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Controversial Senegal football chief Abdoulaye, to file appeal at CAS

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Controversial Senegalese football federation President Abdoulaye Fall has announced his intention of filing a petition at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) to protest the appeal board decision to strip Senegal of the AFCON title.

In what seems laughable, Abdoulaye’s fate as the Senegal football federation president is yet to be determined, following his election, which was marred by serious irregularities.

CAS will soon pronounce its verdict on the extra vote counted during the tally (which should have invalidated the election according to the FSF statutes).

Abdoulaye Fall’s election was marred by serious manipulations (his camp being accused of paying for voters’ travel & accommodation)

The appeal to be filed by FSF at CAS on their team’s revocation of the AFCON title could also take time, and the ruling may be delivered sometime next year.

The CAF Appeal Board ruled in favour of Morocco’s request after Senegal players walked off the pitch in the January 18th AFCON final in Rabat.

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