Cheruiyot seeking for title defence in Budapest

Olympics silver medalist Timothy Cheruyiot has expressed his elation saying he is looking to reclaim the world title at the Budapest World Championship in August this year.

Cheruyiot, who has been in the throes of injury for the past two years, has said this year has been favorable for him since he has not suffered any which has helped him stay in shape.

Battling the injuries saw him miss out on an Olympic Gold to Norwegian Jacob Ingebristen in Tokyo 2021 and relinquishing the world title to Great Britain’s Jake Wightman in Oregon last year where he clocked 3:30:69, but he has said he is positive about the upcoming championship.

“For now my focus is on the World Championships and the Diamond League circuit. I am happy that this year I have been injury free…that’s my happiness. I am going on well with my training and I am confident that good things will come,” said Cheruiyot.

He will join the Diamond League races to gauge his stamina and hone his skill where he hopes to reclaim his title from the foe-cum friend, Ingebristen.

“I need to focus on my endurance because he is a strong guy and is the best in the world. I need to plan with my management…the coach and the doctors to see if I can get even one (race with the Norwegian) to get that confidence before the World Championships,” he said.

The 27-year old will be participated in the National Athletics Championship where he came in third cracking a 1:45:10 finish behind Kipng’etich Ng’eno who came in first place with 1:44:90 and Cornelius Tuwei who finished second with a record of 1:44:92.

He will further be appearing in the Athletics Kenya Trials in July 8th and 9th.