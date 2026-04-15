Kilifi: Casuarina-Msabaha-Serengeti road encroachers ordered to vacate in two weeks

Coast Regional Commissioner (RC) Rhoda Onyancha has warned against the encroachment of road reserves and public land.

The RC led the Regional Implementation Coordination Management Committee in inspecting ongoing road projects and addressing challenges hindering progress in Kilifi County.

Encroachers on the 15.7 Kilometre Casuarina-Msabaha-Serengeti road reserve that is under construction were issued with a two-week ultimatum to vacate, while KURA was directed to install beacons to deter further encroachment.

“There are individuals conducting quarrying on road reserves. We urge them to vacate immediately. We have instructed the Kilifi team to work with NEMA and the Ministry of Mining to halt the activities and ensure the quarries are rehabilitated,” said the RC.

At the same time, she urged contractors handling major road projects in the county to accelerate construction works without compromising quality, particularly drainage systems, as the government seeks timely delivery of infrastructure aimed at boosting connectivity and local trade.

She directed contractors to work around the clock to ensure the timely delivery of high-quality roads with effective drainage systems.

The RC assured that all ongoing government projects in Kilifi and the wider Coast region are progressing well.

“We will ensure all the projects are completed within the stipulated time or earlier,” she said.