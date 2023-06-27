Kilifi County surpasses Ksh1.1B revenue collection as Mung’aro unveils inspectorate team

Kilifi County Government has surpassed KSh1.1 billion revenue collection target for the first time in a decade.

Governor Gideon Mung’aro said the county aims at coming up with more measures such as the establishment of a new county court which will have its own magistrate to prosecute offenders going against the county government rules.

The Governor said the court will have a magistrate assigned to the county full time and all offenders shall face legal action which will help raise revenue in the county in terms of fines collected.

“We have already crossed by yesterday the Ksh1.1 billion collection, for the last 10 years the county has not crossed Ksh800 million, now we have reached Sh. 1.1 billion, next year I want to collect Sh. 2.5 billion,” said the Governor.

“This week we will begin setting up the new court. We will start construction this Monday in the next two months we will have our own court,” he said.

Mung’aro spoke during the official unveiling and awarding of certificates and trophies to new Transport County inspectorate officers who have graduated after undergoing vigorous training in Mombasa.

Mung’aro who was accompanied by the CEC Member for Roads Catherine Kenga together with Ganze MP Kenneth Kazungu and Kilifi South Legislator Ken Chonga and other senior county officials said the county inspectorate will no longer have excuses and directed them not charge offenders after two days but ensure once an offender is nabbed at 9 am he is charged after one hour.

The Governor also warned county officials against misusing county government property particularly drivers who go with county vehicles in bars and palm wine dens saying they will be held responsible.

Mung’aro said the county inspectorate shall also have new set of uniforms for operation and leave the current one for ceremonial functions.

“You will have two uniforms those who are marshalling in the night we will make sure that you have reflectors not only on the jacket but the hands that direct cars,” he said.