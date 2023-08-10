Hawaii wildfires declared ‘major disaster’ leaving 36 dead

U.S President Joe Biden has issued a “major disaster declaration” after 36 are dead from wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui

The US president’s action makes federal funds available to aid in recovery efforts on the island

Authorities say it’s too early to know the extent of the damage, but at least 270 buildings have been destroyed

The historic town of Lahaina, a famous tourism area on Maui, has suffered major damage

The wildfires began on Tuesday and spread quickly, fuelled by strong winds generated by Hurricane Dora

Thousands of tourists and residents have been evacuated to makeshift shelters