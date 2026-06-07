Kalonzo unveils ‘Komboa Kenya’ campaign platform for 2027 State House bid

Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has launched his 2027 presidential campaign platform, ‘Komboa Kenya’, which he describes as a national liberation movement rooted in principle, experience, and a strong rejection of what he termed decades of failed leadership.

Speaking during the launch, Kalonzo clarified that ‘Komboa Kenya’ is more than just a campaign website, and that it represents a national movement designed to connect with citizens and channel public frustration into collective action and progress.

“Komboa is not a slogan. It is a covenant between me and every Kenyan who believes that our country needs urgent liberation,” Kalonzo asserted.

The former Vice President stated that the platform would facilitate engagement with Kenyans both domestically and in the diaspora, outlining his vision for governance, economic recovery, and public service.

Kalonzo positioned the ‘Komboa Kenya’ movement as an alternative path, prioritising inclusive governance, meritocracy, and service-driven leadership.

“Komboa Kenya offers a different path. It offers leadership grounded in experience, tested by adversity, and guided by principle,” he explained.

He highlighted his extensive political and diplomatic background, noting that his years in government, opposition politics, and regional peace processes have prepared him to lead the country through challenging times.

“Komboa Kenya offers a leader who has served in government and in opposition, who has participated in peace efforts across our region, who has known both victory and disappointment, and has remained steadfast in his commitment to the people of our great nation,” he added.

The Wiper leader said the new digital platform reflects his campaign’s dedication to innovation and accessibility, inviting Kenyans to actively shape the movement’s future direction.

“We have written down our vision and made it accessible to every Kenyan, wherever they are. We invite each one of you to help write the next chapter, not as spectators, but as builders of the Kenya we all desire,” he urged.

According to Kalonzo, Kenya is currently grappling with profound economic and social challenges that demand experienced, principled, and people-centred leadership.

“We have experienced power without principle. We have witnessed charisma without character. And we have lived through promises that were forgotten the morning after the oath was taken,” he lamented.

The Wiper leader accused certain political leaders of undermining constitutional values and failing to address the economic hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

He cited rising taxes, increasing fuel costs, growing unemployment, mounting public debt, and frustration among young people as indicators that the country is at a critical juncture.

“Kenyans feel it every day in higher taxes, in shrinking pay slips, rising fuel costs, struggling businesses, and growing hopelessness among our young people,” he stated.

Kalonzo called for unity and collective responsibility over division and self-interest, particularly among opposition politicians, as the country approaches the next election cycle.