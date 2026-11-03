Kindiki arrives in Antigua for 28th Commonwealth summit

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has arrived in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, to represent President William Ruto at the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which brings together leaders from 56 member states.

The four-day summit, running from November 1 to 4, 2026, is being held under the theme “Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth.”

Kenya is seeking to use the high-level meeting to strengthen economic and diplomatic ties, attract foreign investment and secure partnerships in key sectors of the economy.

According to the State Department for Foreign Affairs, the Kenyan delegation will promote investment opportunities in infrastructure, energy, tourism, technology and the blue economy, while advancing value addition and enterprise development.

Kenya will also champion Africa’s interests in discussions on international financial reforms, equitable access to climate finance and sustainable development.

The meeting will further provide an opportunity for Kenya to pursue bilateral engagements and seek support for national and international priorities, including the candidature of Supreme Court Judge Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u for election to the International Criminal Court for the 2027–2036 term.

The 2026 summit brings together heads of government, ministers and representatives from business, civil society and youth organisations to discuss shared priorities, including trade, climate resilience, innovation, equality and sustainable development.