Ksh6B spent to fight drought in 23 ASAL Counties

The government has so far spent over Ksh6 billion to combat drought in 23 Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) Counties.

This was disclosed by Government Spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura who said the funds have been used to procure food and non-food items, livestock feeds and water as part of ongoing drought response measures.

Under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP), he said, Ksh 778.5 million has been disbursed to 133,101 vulnerable households across eight severely affected counties namely Mandera, Turkana, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Tana River, Isiolo and Samburu.

“These disbursements cover the December 2025 and January 2026 cycles and the February 2026 cycle for Mandera, which remains in the Alarm phase”, he stated.

More than three million Kenyans have been affected by drought following the near-total failure of the October–December 2025 short rains season.

“The season delivered only 30–60% of average rainfall in most affected areas, resulting in acute food insecurity, water shortages, livestock losses and heightened malnutrition risks for more than 3 million Kenyans”, he noted.

In his weekly address, Mwaura, however, said that some parts of the country have started receiving rains that could support food production.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that heavy rains are expected in several parts of the country until Tuesday, February 25.

“We are, however, witnessing a positive transition. Since last week, most parts of the country have begun receiving rainfall, with heavy downpours recorded in Nairobi, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley and the Coastal region. This shift presents a critical window for recovery and renewed agricultural productivity”, Mwaura added.

He assured farmers of support to safeguard national food production through the distribution of certified seeds, subsidised fertilisers, and livestock feed, as well as water trucking and borehole rehabilitation.

“I urge all farmers to promptly prepare their land, plant high-yield climate-resilient crops and adopt sustainable agricultural practices to maximise this season’s opportunity,” he appealed.

Kenya is among the countries expected to experience wetter-than-normal rainfall during the March to May (MAM) 2026 long rains season.