NACADA intensifies war on drugs, seizes major cannabis consignment in Machakos

Officers from the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) arrested a 31-year-old suspected drug trafficker following an intelligence-led raid at his homestead in Mbiuni, Mwala Sub-County, Machakos County, at dawn on Tuesday.

The operation resulted in the seizure of hundreds of suspected cannabis rolls, a substantial cache of dry plant material, and drug-packaging equipment.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of 85 brooms of dry plant material, suspected to be bhang, alongside 700 small brownish rolls containing substances believed to be narcotics.

Officers also seized 16 nylon papers containing dry plant material, 73 white-top Rizla papers, 44 brown Rizla papers, and a pair of blue-handled scissors, believed to be among the materials used in packaging the substances.

The suspect was arrested, and all recovered exhibits were labelled and secured as evidence. He was subsequently escorted to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Police Station for further processing.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer, Dr Anthony Omerikwa, commended the officers for the operation, describing it as evidence of effective intelligence sharing and multi-agency collaboration in tackling drug trafficking.

“This operation demonstrates the effectiveness of collaborative intelligence and the unwavering resolve of the multi-agency security team to rid our communities of harmful substances,” said Dr Omerikwa.

“We are sending a clear message that there is no safe haven for drug peddlers in Kenya,” he warned.

He further called for community cooperation in identifying and reporting drug-related activities, stating that NACADA remained committed to protecting young people from substance abuse.

The case remains under investigation by NACADA as authorities pursue further action.